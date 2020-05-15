Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.25

Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and traded as high as $27.80. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 1,049,100 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

