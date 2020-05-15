Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.29

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and traded as high as $71.90. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at $71.54, with a volume of 741,358 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.20.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.731 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

