Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,223.97

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,223.97 and traded as high as $4,336.70. Capital Gearing Trust shares last traded at $4,270.00, with a volume of 30,137 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,223.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,295.31. The stock has a market cap of $479.92 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56.

Capital Gearing Trust Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

