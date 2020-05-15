Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,223.97

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,223.97 and traded as high as $4,336.70. Capital Gearing Trust shares last traded at $4,270.00, with a volume of 30,137 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,223.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,295.31. The stock has a market cap of $479.92 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56.

Capital Gearing Trust Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Independence Contract Drilling Inc Issued By B. Riley
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Independence Contract Drilling Inc Issued By B. Riley
EVO Payments Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
EVO Payments Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
McPherson’s Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40
McPherson’s Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $632.44
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $632.44
AstraZeneca plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share
AstraZeneca plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report