Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Microbix Biosystems Inc (TSE:MBX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.34. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 333,700 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 million for the quarter.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry; controls for diagnostic assays.

