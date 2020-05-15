MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.66

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.66 and traded as high as $169.97. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH shares last traded at $167.82, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Company Profile (NYSE:MKC.V)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

