Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Deltex Medical Group plc (LON:DEMG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.60. Deltex Medical Group shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 772,822 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.30.

About Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG)

Deltex Medical Group plc manufactures and sells oesophageal doppler monitoring (ODM) systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It develops, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that generate low frequency ultrasound signal to visualize and measure blood flow in the central circulation.

