The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $390.17

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.17 and traded as high as $408.40. The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at $391.00, with a volume of 11,662 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 495.45.

About The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT)

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

