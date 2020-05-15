The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $390.17

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.17 and traded as high as $408.40. The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at $391.00, with a volume of 11,662 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 495.45.

About The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT)

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Independent Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Independent Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Independence Contract Drilling Inc Issued By B. Riley
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Independence Contract Drilling Inc Issued By B. Riley
EVO Payments Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
EVO Payments Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
McPherson’s Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40
McPherson’s Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $632.44
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $632.44
AstraZeneca plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share
AstraZeneca plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report