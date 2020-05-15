Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $748.12

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $748.12 and traded as high as $782.00. Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at $732.00, with a volume of 27,822 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $309.95 million and a P/E ratio of 813.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 748.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 825.84.

About Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

