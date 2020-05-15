Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.47. Teligent shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 125,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Teligent had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 682.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teligent by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Teligent by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teligent during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

