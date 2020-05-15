Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.20. Regis Resources shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1,654 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGRNF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regis Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie cut Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regis Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

