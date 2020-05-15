Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $590.10

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Shares of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $590.10 and traded as low as $590.00. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at $597.50, with a volume of 1,092 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 million and a PE ratio of -54.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 551.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 590.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

