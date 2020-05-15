Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $590.10

Shares of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $590.10 and traded as low as $590.00. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at $597.50, with a volume of 1,092 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 million and a PE ratio of -54.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 551.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 590.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

