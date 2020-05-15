Cimetrix (OTCMKTS:CMXX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.60

Cimetrix Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CMXX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.70. Cimetrix shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Cimetrix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMXX)

Cimetrix Incorporated, a software company, provides products and services to precision equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers connectivity products, including CIMConnect, a software toolkit that offers libraries, sample applications, testing tools, and GEM manual templates for developing and deploying communication interfaces on manufacturing equipment; SECSConnect, a software product for sending and receiving SECS-II messages; TESTConnect, a software product for testing, emulating, and characterizing SECS/GEM interfaces; and CIM300, a toolkit that provides complement of modules to implement connectivity standards.

