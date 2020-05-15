Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc (OTCMKTS:FSAM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.24. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,002 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Fifth Street Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

