Strike Energy (ASX:STX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Strike Energy Ltd (ASX:STX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.16. Strike Energy shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 4,622,893 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $273.00 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33.

Get Strike Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Neville Power bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$320,000.00 ($226,950.35).

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily focuses on the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project located in South Australia. The company's exploration permits and applications cover an area of approximately 9,232 square kilometers within the Cooper/Eromanga basin.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Strike Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strike Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.