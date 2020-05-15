Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.81

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $13.87. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 268,761 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$942,634.36.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.