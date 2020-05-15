Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.69. Stanley Gibbons Group shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 90,354 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.69.

Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Gibbons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Gibbons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.