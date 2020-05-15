Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.29

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and traded as high as $101.30. Symrise shares last traded at $101.30, with a volume of 462 shares traded.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

