Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.92

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.12. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,120,651 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $825.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.20.

About Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA)

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.