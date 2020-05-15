PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.60

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.60 and traded as low as $8.85. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 776,576 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight Capital raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.90 million. Research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 194.51%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

