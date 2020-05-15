Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nate’s Food Co (OTCMKTS:NHMD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Nate’s Food shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 400,000 shares trading hands.

Nate’s Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMD)

Nate's Food Co, Inc manufactures and markets ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter products in the United States. It sells its products through its online store, nateshomemade.com. The company was formerly known as Nate's Pancakes, Inc and changed its name to Nate's Food Co, Inc in May 2014.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nate's Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nate's Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Regis Resources Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.65
Regis Resources Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.65
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $590.10
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $590.10
CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.89
CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.89
Cimetrix Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.60
Cimetrix Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.60
Fifth Street Asset Management Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23
Fifth Street Asset Management Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23
Strike Energy Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12
Strike Energy Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report