PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.33

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $6.34. PRADA S P A/ADR shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 321 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.50 to $26.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PRADA S P A/ADR from $20.40 to $19.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC decreased their target price on PRADA S P A/ADR from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PRADA S P A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised PRADA S P A/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PRADA S P A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

