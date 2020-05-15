NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.03

Shares of NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.03 and traded as low as $41.30. NAHL Group shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 41,057 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.03.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

