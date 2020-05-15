First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $11.29. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 1,506,050 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,350,509. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.58 per share, with a total value of C$62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$377,400. Insiders have acquired 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $180,595 over the last 90 days.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

