Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $6.82. Pioneer High Income Trust shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 114,800 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000.

About Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

