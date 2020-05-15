Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.95

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.25. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 21,289 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

