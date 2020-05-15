Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 111,767 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 240 acres in Nevada. The company also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada.

