Bapcor (ASX:BAP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.42

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $5.24. Bapcor shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 1,943,611 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$4.42 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.96.

Get Bapcor alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald bought 6,000 shares of Bapcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.96 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of A$29,760.00 ($21,106.38). Also, insider Andrew Harrison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.29 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of A$62,920.00 ($44,624.11).

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.