Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.48. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 26,200 shares traded.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 387,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

