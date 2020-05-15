Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.46

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $9.50. Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 109 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80.

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

