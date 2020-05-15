Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.46

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $9.50. Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 109 shares.

The stock has a 200 day moving average of $10.80.

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

