Chorus (ASX:CNU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.56

Shares of Chorus Ltd (ASX:CNU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $6.88. Chorus shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 546,473 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 379.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is A$6.08.

Chorus Company Profile (ASX:CNU)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

