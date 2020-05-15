RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.14. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees.

