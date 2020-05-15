Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.77

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $12.64. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 1,461,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 42,274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $116,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

