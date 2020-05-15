PFB (TSE:PFB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.44

Shares of PFB Co. (TSE:PFB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $11.70. PFB shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on shares of PFB from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $78.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.60.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PFB Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About PFB (TSE:PFB)

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

