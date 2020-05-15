Security Matters (ASX:SMX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Security Matters Ltd (ASX:SMX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Security Matters shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.86.

About Security Matters (ASX:SMX)

Security Matters Limited licenses, owns, and commercializes the technology solutions that provide brand protection and supply chain integrity to businesses. The company licenses, owns, and commercializes the technology to mark virtually various solid, liquid, or gas objects allowing identification, proof of authenticity, brand protection, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance for products in various industries.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Security Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.