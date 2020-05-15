Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DGEAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. Diageo has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Analyst Recommendations for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

