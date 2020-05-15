Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to post sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.62 billion to $25.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $25.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

