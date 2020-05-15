$347.39 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) to report sales of $347.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.40 million. Lumentum reported sales of $404.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,608 shares of company stock worth $701,179. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lumentum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $3,201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

