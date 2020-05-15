$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

WELL opened at $40.34 on Friday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 203,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Viavi Solutions Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.01 Million
Viavi Solutions Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.01 Million
Diageo plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Diageo plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kraft Heinz Co Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kraft Heinz Co Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion
$347.39 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc This Quarter
$347.39 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc This Quarter
$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc This Quarter
$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report