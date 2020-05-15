$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

WELL opened at $40.34 on Friday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 203,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.