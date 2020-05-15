Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce $18.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.87 million and the lowest is $16.70 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $18.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $79.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $107.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.81 million, with estimates ranging from $89.28 million to $180.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

