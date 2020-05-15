Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.89 Million

Analysts forecast that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will post sales of $39.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.27 million. Ooma reported sales of $34.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $164.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.30 million to $168.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $177.17 million, with estimates ranging from $173.22 million to $180.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

OOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

OOMA opened at $11.11 on Friday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $103,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,119 shares of company stock valued at $138,012. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ooma by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ooma by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.