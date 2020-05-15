$25.68 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post sales of $25.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.90 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $38.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $123.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $123.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $210.08 million, with estimates ranging from $185.16 million to $235.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.92 and a beta of 1.56. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

