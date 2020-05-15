Analysts Expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to post sales of $601.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $594.23 million to $610.14 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $599.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 475.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $66.96.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

