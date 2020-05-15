$474.99 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will report $474.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.97 million and the highest is $476.00 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $471.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

BWXT stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

