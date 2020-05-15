ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $17.16 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at $812,876.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Seligman bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at $291,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.