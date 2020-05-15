ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.44.
Several research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, March 6th.
NASDAQ VIAC opened at $17.16 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49.
In other news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at $812,876.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Seligman bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at $291,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
