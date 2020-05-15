Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

PRVB opened at $12.67 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $611.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 4.03.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.