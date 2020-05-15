Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

PRVB opened at $12.67 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $611.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 4.03.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ViacomCBS Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
ViacomCBS Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Provention Bio Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Provention Bio Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Sharps Compliance Corp. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Sharps Compliance Corp. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Vericel Corp Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Vericel Corp Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
ZEALAND PHARMA/S Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC
ZEALAND PHARMA/S Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC
Wendys Upgraded to “Buy” by Credit Suisse Group
Wendys Upgraded to “Buy” by Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report