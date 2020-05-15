Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

SMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $99,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a PE ratio of 209.74, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of -0.86. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

