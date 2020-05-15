Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a PE ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 3.00. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vericel by 82.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

