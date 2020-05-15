ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.
ZEAL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.
ZEAL stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.22. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ZEALAND PHARMA/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.
