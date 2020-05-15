ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

ZEAL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

ZEAL stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.22. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35). Research analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.