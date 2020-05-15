Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Credit Suisse Group

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Wendys stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 10.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wendys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Wendys by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

