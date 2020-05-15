Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

